STORY: The Republican also mocked Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla and world's richest man, for terminating his $44-billion deal to buy Twitter.

"Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me," Trump said. "He's another bullshit artist."

Trump was in Alaska to support several candidates ahead of the state's primary election on August 16, including former Governor Sarah Palin.