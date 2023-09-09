Trump, DeSantis and other presidential candidates turn Cy-Hawk rivalry game into political showdown

ABC News

Former President Donald Trump’s name is coming off a golf course in the Bronx that had been the subject of a legal battle with the City of New York following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bally’s is buying Trump out of his lease, which allows him to operate Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, sources familiar with the deal told ABC News. "We are supportive of the transfer of the Ferry Point Golf Course to Bally’s, and we are confident they will deliver a high-quality golfing experience to New Yorkers," the New York City Parks Department said in a statement.