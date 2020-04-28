Trump: Dems 'enjoying' vacation, should come back

"The Democrats, they don't want to come back... I think they should be back here, but they don't, they are enjoying their vacation," Trump said. "I think they should be back and think they should all come back and we should work on this together."

Hoyer, a Democrat, said the decision was made after he talked to Congress' physician on Monday. "The House's physician's view was that there was a risk to members," Hoyer told reporters.