Trump Dances to YMCA at Florida Rally

US President Donald Trump danced along to The Village People’s disco classic YMCA during his first rally since his COVID-19 diagnosis in Sanford, Florida, on October 12.

This footage, posted by Ryann McEnany, a social media strategist for Trump’s reelection campaign and sister of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, shows the president dancing to the song, which has become a feature at recent Trump events and which has sparked a YMCA/MAGA parody mash-up. Credit: Ryann McEnany via Storyful