Trump compares shooting of Jacob Blake to a golf tournament: 'People choke'

President Trump attempted to defend the police shooting of Jacob Blake, by comparing it to a golfer choking on a shot. While appearing on “The Ingraham Angle” Monday night, the president discussed the most recent police shooting, which took place in Kenosha, WI.

“[The police] can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do,” said Trump, “And one bad apple or a choker -- you know a choker, they choke -- shooting the guy in the back many times.”

While he conceded that the altercation could have been handled differently, he believes it was simply a mistake. “Couldn't you have done something different, couldn't you have wrestled him?” pondered Trump. “They choke just like in a golf tournament they miss a 3-foot putt.”