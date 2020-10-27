Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in

Trump reveled in one of his signature achievements on Monday (October 26) at a White House ceremony to celebrate U.S. Senate confirmation of his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, eight days before the election.

The made-for-TV prime-time event on the White House lawn culminated with Justice Clarence Thomas swearing Barrett into the Supreme Court.

A little more than an hour earlier, the Republican-controlled Senate had confirmed Barrett to the lifetime appointment on a 52-48 vote, with Democrats unified in opposition.

Her confirmation as successor to liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month, creates a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court. One Republican, Susan Collins, voted against the confirmation.