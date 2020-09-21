Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg's dying wish

"I would say on Friday or Saturday I'll be announcing the pick."

As he prepares to announce his U.S. Supreme Court pick by the end of the week, moving quickly to fill the seat of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump on Monday cast doubt on a report from National Public Radio that said the late Justice dictated a statement to her granddaughter before her death, saying: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

TRUMP: "Yeah, it just sounds to me like it would be somebody else. I don't, I don't believe. It could be. It could be. And it might not be, too. It was just too convenient."

Trump sought to discredit Ginsburg's family's statement earlier on Monday during an interview on Fox & Friends, saying without evidence that it could have been "written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer" and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Those comments drew swift condemnation from Democrats.

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer said on Twitter: "Just when you think Trump can't get any lower, he burrows deeper into the cesspool of callous classlessness. Democrats are united in fighting to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg's last wish."

Representative Adam Schiff, who led impeachment proceedings against Trump, said: "Mr. President, this is low. Even for you. No, I didn't write Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish to a nation she served so well, and spent her whole life making a more perfect union. But I am going to fight like hell to make it come true."

Trump said he would announce his nominee on Friday or Saturday and called on the Republican-controlled Senate to vote on confirmation before Nov. 3, which would cement a 6-3 conservative majority ahead of his re-election bid. MCCONNELL" "We're going to vote on this nomination on this floor."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he would usher through a vote, but two Republican senators - Maine's Susan Collins and Alaska's Lisa Murkowski - said the chamber should not move forward with a Trump nominee before the election.

Four Republican senators in total would need to defect to block a confirmation vote. On Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Ginsburg's dying wish should be honored.

BIDEN: "If I win this election, President Trump's nominee should be withdrawn. And as a new president, I should be the one who nominates Justice Ginsburg's successor."

Meanwhile, officials have arranged for Ginsburg to lie in repose outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, and will lie in state at Statuary Hall on Friday, making her a trailblazer even in death as the first woman ever to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.