Trump bids farewell in recent video
After spending the shortened 2020 season based in Buffalo, the Toronto Blue Jays are headed toward another season with uncertainty surrounding where they will play home games due to the pandemic.
The NHL has called off Tuesday night’s game between Carolina and the Predators hours after the Hurricanes won the first of a two-game set in Nashville.
Alex Len, who signed a one-year deal in November, played 76 minutes across seven appearances this season, including two starts.
MLB will reportedly launch an investigation into Jared Porter, which could make him ineligible for another job in MLB.
Sarah Thomas became the first full-time woman official in the NFL in 2015.
Kyrie Irving is back with the Nets and told the media that he's ready to move on from his seven-game 'pause.'
Conor McGregor is being sued by a woman and her mother for alleged personal injury.
Ottawa Senators rookie forward Tim Stutzle will miss Tuesday night's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets with a minor injury.
Michael Thomas initially injured his ankle in Week 1, and attempted to play through the injury.
Delonte West entered rehab in September.
Taylor Gray has also been put on NASCAR probation for the rest of the season.
The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
Mike Babcock (somewhat) acknowledged his faults while also disputing details surrounding some unflattering accusations made by his former star players.
Brooke Henderson's breakneck pace of nearly 30 tournaments a season was slashed to a pedestrian 10 in 2020 due to COVID-19. But the 23-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., said she found a silver lining in the slow year. "Only playing 10 events last year kind of taught me how to prepare for events a little bit differently, because I was having more breaks naturally that I wasn't used to having," Henderson said Tuesday. "So, it kind of taught me how to prepare on those off-weeks to still perform well, when I was (eventually) back out competing." Henderson is in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., for the LPGA Tournament of Champions which begins Thursday. She hopes it's the start of a busier 2021 season, but she also plans to pace herself, particularly as the global pandemic still rages across the U.S. "I've definitely sat down with my dad (Dave, who's her coach) and looked through the schedule, it's hard to say right now, you never really know what's going to happen with COVID. God forbid if it got worse or something," she said. "So, you have to be a little bit prepared to maybe take some events off that you don't want to, but at the same time, we have a game plan and I'm really looking forward to playing this week . . . and take it from there." Henderson is back after a brief off-season. She was seventh at the CME Group Tour Championship, which ended five days before Christmas, then flew home to spend the holiday with her family. A dump of snow in Smiths Falls, plus the required quarantine at home, meant she didn't get much training in over the break. "But at the same time, it was kind of nice to take a break and kind of get refreshed for 2021," she said. The highlight of her visit home was ice skating on a lake. "Took me back to when I was really young, spending Januarys in Canada," she said. This week's Tournament of Champions is a glitzy fun event featuring 25 pros and 50 celebrities, with a US$1.2-million purse over 72 holes and no cut. Henderson said she chatted with former Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson, who she plays with on Thursday, on the range. "It is really fun though seeing all the celebrities, it's a different atmosphere than just a regular Tour event," she said. "We'll definitely miss the fans this year, because it's always a huge part of this event. But I'm still looking forward to the opportunity just to getting to know some of these celebrities a little bit more, I always enjoy playing with them." Henderson had six top-10 finishes in the pared-down season, and is ranked No. 6 in the world. "I'm really proud to be in the top-10," she said. "It's hard because a lot of people ask me about trying to become world No. 1, and it's not necessarily a huge goal of mine right now. Obviously I would love to move up in the world rankings, but I'm just trying to take a tournament by tournament and small goals along the way. If I finally get the opportunity to compete for that No. 1 spot, I'll definitely try my best." Henderson won't play again until the second stop on the tour calendar which tees off Feb. 25 in Orlando. The schedule — if the global pandemic co-operates — then gets busy. She's already secured a spot on the team for the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed a year. She's also keen to play in the CP Women's Open, which was one of the numerous events erased by COVID-19 in 2020. The 2020 host Shaughnessy Golf and Country in Vancouver will get the chance to hold the Canadian stop this August. "I'm really excited, the way the schedule looks this year, looks really healthy. And, hopefully I'll be able to compete in many more tournaments and hopefully get back on to my winning streak." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Annika Sorenstam accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump just one day after the deadly attacks on the U.S. Capitol.
The NBA commissioner believes players can play a prominent role in advocating for the COVID-19 vaccine.
VANCOUVER — Less than a week into the NHL's pandemic-condensed regular season, a sense of urgency is already swirling around the Vancouver Canucks. A disappointing swing through Alberta left the squad with a 1-3-0 record as key players struggled to perform and special teams faltered. “Even in an 82-game season you don’t want to start this way, let alone in a 56-(game season)," Canucks left-winger Tanner Pearson said on a video call Tuesday. "You really gotta think about turning things around quicker than dipping your toes in the water and letting things play out. You’ve got to chomp at the bit. Right away, we’ve got to turn the boat around.” What awaits the team back in Vancouver isn't any easier — the Canucks are set to host the Montreal Canadiens (2-0-1) in a three-game series this week. Wednesday's game is Vancouver's home opener. The Habs' rejigged roster — including right-winger Josh Anderson, defenceman Joel Edmundson and former Canuck Tyler Toffoli — has been clicking early. The team comes to the West Coast on a high, having swept two games against the Oilers in Edmonton after an overtime loss in Toronto to open the season. “Everyone knows (the Canadiens) got better in the off-season," said Canucks coach Travis Green. "They’re a deep team throughout their lineup, they’ve got a lot of speed in their lineup. And they’ve got off to a good start.” Against a deep team like the Habs, there'll be an even greater emphasis on each line playing well, the coach said. Where Montreal has excelled to start the season, Vancouver has laboured. The Canadiens' effective penalty kill kept the Oilers from scoring on all 10 power-play chances across a two-game series. The Canucks have allowed seven goals on 21 penalties in their first four games. Montreal has the fourth-best power play in the league, capitalizing on 40 per cent of its chances with the man advantage. Vancouver is one of eight teams that has yet to score on the power play, despite getting 15 opportunities so far. “We just haven’t played well enough. That’s the bottom line. If you don’t play well enough, you don’t win in the NHL," Green said. "You can’t have half your team playing the way they should and half your team not. We need everyone to play better. And certain players need to raise their game, they know that. And I’m confident they will.” One Vancouver star looking to improve is Elias Pettersson. After raking in 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in his sophomore campaign last season, the 22-year-old Swedish centre has been limited to a single assist this year. “I think I can do a lot of better stuff out there. I think I’m maybe not playing with the best confidence right now," he said Monday night after the Canucks dropped a 5-2 decision to the Flames in Calgary. Pettersson's frustration was evident in the loss as he took two uncharacteristic penalties, including a slash on Sean Monahan that resulted in a US$3,987.07 fine from the league. He sat in the box with his head hung low. “It’s very frustrating now," Pettersson said. “When we’re not playing our best hockey, we can’t sink that low. We’ve got to find a way to get back to our game and not just let them roll over us.” There have been flashes of positivity for the Canucks. Vancouver started the season with a dominant 5-3 victory over the Oilers on Jan. 13, and put in a solid performance in the first period of Monday's loss. The Canucks held a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission. Green wants to see his group play that style of game for a full 60 minutes. “Individually, we need to have probably some better efforts out of some players. That’ll help," he said. "Our special teams haven’t been great. That’s going to help. And we’ve got to stay out of the box. And that’s going to help.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Connor McDavid collected the puck in the neutral zone and moved right as he crossed the offensive blue line.His eyes and body language suggested he was waiting for a teammate to join the rush. The captain of the Edmonton Oilers had other ideas.McDavid quickly cut back to his left on Morgan Rielly, leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman flat-footed and in his dust as he turned on the after burners. Then to top things off, the game's best player finished with a lightning-quick backhand forehand move as Toronto chased shadows.That jaw-dropping goal sequence that capped a four-point night on Jan. 6, 2020, resulted in audible gasps inside Scotiabank Arena — back when fans were actually allowed to attend games before COVID-19 — and even brought Wayne Gretzky to his feet. The pandemic has provided plenty of heartache, but one small silver lining is Canada's seven NHL teams being grouped together in the North Division for an abbreviated 2020-21 season. And that means a steady diet of marquee matchups, including Wednesday's first of nine meetings between McDavid's Oilers and Auston Matthews' Leafs."They're special talents," Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It's fun, in our case, to coach Auston. But to even just be on the bench for those games is great."Throughout the division there's elite talent on every team. It's very exciting to have to go against these guys."Matthews and McDavid spent time during the off-season down in Arizona training alongside some other NHLers preparing for a schedule they no doubt knew would see them face off a lot more than the usual two meetings of a normal campaign."Only positive stuff can come out of that," Matthews, who scored 47 goals in 2019-20, said of those on-ice sessions. "I'm not sure I can say that I figured (McDavid) out because I don't think anybody has or will."The Leafs, who have wins in three of their first four games, will try to at least contain McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — no slouch himself as the reigning Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy winner — Wednesday and again Friday in back-to-back Toronto encounters.The Oilers, meanwhile, are looking to build on last regular season — and not their disappointing performance during the summer restart — that saw them accumulate the best record among Canadian franchises before the coronavirus forced the suspension of the schedule. But they should also be in a foul mood after dropping three of four at home to raise the curtain on the current campaign, including consecutive 5-1 and 3-1 losses to Montreal."We're still trying to figure our team out," Edmonton head coach Dave Tippett said. "We've got to get our competitive levels up. "It will be good for our team to go on the road."The Oilers' power play was one of their strengths last season, finishing atop the league with a success rate of 29.5 per cent, but went a combined 0 for 10 and gave up two short-handed goals in those losses to Montreal."That's an area that should be one of our strengths," Tippett said. "It wasn't the last two games."The Leafs have shown a lot more defensive cohesion in their last two, a 3-2 weekend victory in Ottawa and Monday's 3-1 home win against Winnipeg, but know McDavid and Draisaitl pose a unique challenge."They're going to be a very hungry team," Toronto winger Zach Hyman said. "We've got to be ready for them, ready for their speed. You have to be aware when you're on the ice with those elite players, and make sure you're aware where they are and what your role is."Leafs blue-liner Travis Dermott, who played with McDavid in junior, said the idea — easier said than done, of course — is to defend as a five-man unit."If he's skating from their end down low with speed against our defencemen, it's going to be pretty tough," he said. "We rely on our forwards to try and get in his way at least little bit, make him take a little bit of a longer route to get to us. That's been our game plan so far dealing with speed. "Hopefully we can continue getting in front of guys."Dermott has had the unique opportunity to see both McDavid, who was second in NHL scoring last season behind Draisaitl, and Matthews up close in his still-young career.And having them share this much ice in 2021 will be a treat."They don't come in just to do their job," Dermott said. "They come in to get better and make everyone else around them better. When I was younger I'd always want to go against Connor because I knew that was going to make me better."Both those guys are going to be exciting to watch, especially this season with how many times we get to play each other. It's going to be pretty special for fans."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021.___Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Mets president Sandy Alderson told reporters they will not immediately hire a replacement for Jared Porter, who was fired over allegations he sexually harassed a female reporter.
Just in case it matters, Chad Henne isn't nearly as likely as Patrick Mahomes to chuck the ball deep down the field for the Kansas City Chiefs. The sample size is closer than people might think as well. If Mahomes can't start the AFC championship game against Buffalo because of concussion protocols, Kansas City will be the only team in the final four without a quarterback tending to look downfield for throws. And if Mahomes is cleared to play Sunday against Josh Allen and the Bills, well, it might be a good week to put defensive backs through plenty of those backpedal-turn-run drills. “I think I have to focus on the fundamentals for myself,” Mahomes said before the 22-17 divisional-round win over Cleveland last weekend. “The good thing about this team is we have a lot of great playmakers that can make plays happen in space and so if I’m getting the ball out of my hands and getting it to them, if that’s holding it or stretching plays out and throwing deep passes or getting it out quick, whatever way in order to have success on the field, I’ll try do that.” Tom Brady's first season with Tampa Bay, after 20 years in New England, marked the highest per-game average of the six-time Super Bowl champion's career for throws of at least 20 yards at 5.9 in the regular season. That number led the NFL. The opponent for the three-time MVP Brady in the NFC championship game — 2020 MVP contender Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay — is consistently among the league leaders in deep throws and ranked fifth this season. Henne's career rate of deep throws per game is 2.7 compared to 5.1 for Mahomes. Although it's been seven years since the 35-year-old Henne started regularly in the NFL, the journeyman has similar career numbers in completions and yards to last season's Super Bowl MVP. With an extraordinary combination of mobility and arm strength, the 25-year-old Mahomes is the prototype for throwing deep in today's NFL and has the numbers to prove it. Before rallying the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over San Francisco, Mahomes led the NFL with a passer rating of 119.1 on throws of at least 20 yards during the 2019 regular season and was the only QB with double-digit touchdowns (12). After Mahomes left the divisional playoff last weekend, Henne threw one pass of at least 20 yards. It was incomplete. The definitive plays in clinching the victory were Henne's 13-yard scramble to set up a fourth-and-1, and his subsequent 5-yard completion to Tyreek Hill that allowed Kansas City to run out the clock. With four of the NFL's top 12 in deep throws from the regular season still alive, it's no coincidence that the two fastest qualifying receivers, according to Sportradar's average top speed, are still playing as well. Green Bay's Marquez Valdes-Scantling (16.6) and Hill (16.3) were the only two to surpass 16 mph among receivers with at least two catches per game in the regular season. For Valdes-Scantling, the speed translated into leading the NFL at 20.9 yards per catch. Buffalo's Gabriel Davis was fourth at 17.1, and all four remaining teams had at least one receiver in the top 20 in yards per catch. “I think it’s all predicated on the situation,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “If those looks present themselves, then certainly we have a lot of confidence in Aaron’s ability to push the ball down the field accurately and our guys have been doing a nice job of running precise routes and coming up with big plays.” Brady's final two seasons with the Patriots were notable for the missing threats at receiver on the outside, and he had his lowest consecutive years of 20-plus-yard throws in almost a decade. Mike Evans and company with the Buccaneers reserved that trend immediately, which stood to reason with the 43-year-old Brady joining coach Bruce Arians' “no risk it, no biscuit” philosophy after years of emphasis on a shorter passing game that utilized running backs. There were some bumps along the way, but Tampa Bay ended up second in the NFL in passing behind Mahomes and the Chiefs. “We knew we were a work in progress,” offensive co-ordinator Byron Leftwich said. “We still are.” Buffalo's Allen knows a little something about progress. The third-year pro's attempts on deep balls have gone down from 5.4 as a rookie to 4.2. But Allen's completions on those throws have nearly doubled. Where Allen was forcing deep passes while completing barely 50% of his throws overall with a passer rating of 67.9 two years ago, the 24-year-old almost hit a 70% completion rate this regular season. His 107.2 passer rating was fourth in the NFL, with Rodgers and Mahomes among the three above him. Buffalo's off-season trade for Stefon Diggs was a big boost for Allen, with Diggs earning his first All-Pro nod after leading the league in catches (127) and yards receiving (1,535). “Ultimately, what we tell our wideouts and our skill players is your main job is to get open and catch the ball,” offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll said. “The quarterback’s main job is to make a good decision and throw it accurately and on time.” With or without Mahomes among the final four quarterbacks, there's a decent chance that throw will be well down the field. ___ AP Sports Writers Fred Goodall, Steve Megargee, Dave Skretta and John Wawrow contributed. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press