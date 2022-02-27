Trump on Biden and NATO: "Our leaders are dumb"

STORY: Trump made the comments at the CPAC meeting, which touts itself as the "largest and most influential" worldwide gathering of conservatives.

Trump ridiculed Biden and the NATO alliance for their imposition of sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump said Putin was playing Biden 'like a drum'.

"Putin is saying, 'Oh, they're going to sanction me? They've been sanctioning me for 25 years. You mean, I can take over a whole country and they're not going to sanction me, at least, psychologically?" Trump said. "The real problem is that our leaders our dumb. And they so far allowed him to get away with this travesty and assault on humanity."

Trump's remarks came hours after the United States and allies announced sweeping new sanctions that would kick some Russian banks off the main global payments systems and limit the ability of Russia's central bank to support the rouble.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a 'Prayer for Ukraine' during 'SNL' cold open

    "Saturday Night Live" often features political comedy skits in their cold opens, but the mournful performance followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • SNL Mocks Trump and Tucker Carlson for Backing Putin in Ukraine

    NBCAfter opening this week’s show on a somber note, Saturday Night Live avoided trying to mine laughs from Russia’s Ukraine invasion—until Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for “Weekend Update.”“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost began. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with it even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build up. Kind of like how

  • Indiana and Oklahoma City set for out-of-conference matchup

    Oklahoma City Thunder (18-41, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (20-40, 13th in the Eastern Conference)Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. ESTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -7; over/under is 216.5BOTTOM LINE: Chris Duarte and the Indiana Pacers host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a non-conference matchup.The Pacers are 14-17 on their home court. Indiana has a 13-28 record against teams over .500.The Thunder are 9-21 in road games. Oklahoma City has a 7-25 rec

  • Russian occupation of Chernobyl 'incredibly alarming,' White House says

    The White House described the Russian occupation of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant site as “incredibly alarming and gravely concerning,” in keeping with its broader condemnation of the Ukrainian occupation.

  • Ban Russian alcohol: Ontario directs LCBO to remove all Russian-made products from shelves

    Ontario Liberal Party Leader, Steven Del Duca, is calling for a ban on Russian alcohol in LCBO stores. "Watching what's happening in Ukraine is absolutely heartbreaking," Del Duca wrote in a letter to LCBO President and CEO Dr. George Soleas. "The world needs to help in any way we can."

  • N.B. nurses travel to Yukon to give COVID vaccines after coming back from retirement

    Beth McGinnis and June MacDonald never imagined coming out of retirement in their 60s would lead them to the Yukon. But that's where the two Fredericton women found themselves this month, answering a call for help from Whitehorse. This winter, the latest wave of COVID-19 managed to infect some of Canada's most remote communities and even crossed the Arctic Circle. In response to rising cases, the Yukon government advertised for nurses willing to fly in, to help with the response. By the time the

  • Estonia and Romania ban Russian airlines from their airspace, after the UK, Poland, Moldova and the Czech Republic

    Officials in Romania and Estonia announced the restrictions on Saturday, following other European countries including The Czech Republic.

  • The moral failure of considering Ukraine for NATO

    The moral failure of considering Ukraine for NATO

  • Pat Sajak’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Salary Is So Massive, and He Only Works 4 Days a Month

    Pat Sajak's net worth and 'Wheel of Fortune' salary is so huge and he only has to work 4 days a month.

  • Chef José Andrés Sets Up World Central Kitchen on Ukraine-Poland Border to Feed Refugees

    "Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack," the World Central Kitchen founder tweeted amid Russian's invasion of the country

  • Penguins' Matheson out indefinitely with upper-body injury

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson is “week to week.” It is unclear when Matheson was hurt. He skated 19:04 in a 6-1 setback that marked Pittsburgh's third straight defeat. Matheson, who has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins, was part of Pittsburgh's third defensive pairing alongside Chad Ruhwede

  • Adebayo scores 36 points, Heat top Popovich, Spurs 133-129

    Gregg Popovich is going to have to wait at least a couple more days before tying the NBA record for regular-season victories. Bam Adebayo — who played for Popovich last summer with USA Basketball — scored a season-high 36 points, Tyler Herro added 27 off the bench and the Miami Heat overcame an early 16-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 133-129 on Saturday night. “I've got to do my part," Adebayo said.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Opens Without A Skit – And Instead The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka Of New York

    Saturday Night Live opened without a skit. Instead, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfolding, the show featured the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York. Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the chorus, which then performed Prayer for Ukraine on the SNL stage. In front of the chorus was a table full of candles that […]

  • Russia doesn't 'especially need' diplomatic ties with West - ex-president Medvedev

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia doesn't really need diplomatic ties with the West anymore, ex-president and top security official Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday, shrugging off sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev said the sanctions gave Russia a good reason to pull out of a dialogue on strategic (nuclear) stability and, potentially, from the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) signed with Washington in 2010 and extended in 2021. In comments on his verified page on Russian social network VK, Medvedev wrote: "We don't especially need diplomatic relations... It's time to padlock the embassies and continue contacts looking at each other through binoculars and gun sights."

  • Russian state media denies its military attacked Kyiv and even claims Ukraine shot down its own plane there

    Russian state media appeared determined not to tell its readers that there had been missile strikes on the densely-populated Ukrainian capital.

  • UPDATE 1-Germany stresses China's "special responsibility" over Ukraine

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed China's "special responsibility" with regard to Ukraine in a telephone call with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday. China had abstained on Friday from vetoing a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a move Western countries viewed as a win for showing Russia's international isolation. Wang said China supported NATO, the European Union and Russia in resuming dialogue on building a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism, China's foreign ministry said.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia doesn't 'especially need' diplomatic ties with West - ex-president Medvedev

    Russia doesn't really need diplomatic ties with the West anymore, ex-president and top security official Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday, shrugging off sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev said the sanctions gave Russia a good reason to pull out of a dialogue on strategic (nuclear) stability and, potentially, from the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) signed with Washington in 2010 and extended in 2021. In comments on his verified page on Russian social network VK, Medvedev wrote: "We don't especially need diplomatic relations... It's time to padlock the embassies and continue contacts looking at each other through binoculars and gun sights."

  • Biden's hitting Russia's yacht-riding rich with sanctions. Will it blunt Putin's Ukraine invasion?

    Biden a number of Russian oligarchs with sanctions. But it needs to hit more of them and harder, U.S. officials and kleptocracy experts said.

  • Nordstrom shoppers found the 'perfect layering sweater' — and it's on sale for $60

    This simple wardrobe staple is included in the Nordstrom Winter Sale.

  • U.S. troops in Latvia tells Putin 'don't mess with us,' minister says

    The presence of U.S. and other NATO troops in Latvia sends a message to Vladimir Putin that Russia should stay away, Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks said on Friday as he greeted a small deployment of U.S. soldiers. The group of some forty U.S. service members arrived from Italy early on Thursday - before hostilities in Ukraine began. Russia invaded Ukraine by land sea and air on Thursday after massing more than 150,000 troops around the country's borders including in Latvia's neighbour Belarus.