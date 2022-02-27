Trump on Biden and NATO: "Our leaders are dumb"

STORY: Trump made the comments at the CPAC meeting, which touts itself as the "largest and most influential" worldwide gathering of conservatives.

Trump ridiculed Biden and the NATO alliance for their imposition of sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump said Putin was playing Biden 'like a drum'.

"Putin is saying, 'Oh, they're going to sanction me? They've been sanctioning me for 25 years. You mean, I can take over a whole country and they're not going to sanction me, at least, psychologically?" Trump said. "The real problem is that our leaders our dumb. And they so far allowed him to get away with this travesty and assault on humanity."

Trump's remarks came hours after the United States and allies announced sweeping new sanctions that would kick some Russian banks off the main global payments systems and limit the ability of Russia's central bank to support the rouble.