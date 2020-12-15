Trump announces departure of AG Barr from administration on Twitter
Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume weighs in on departure of second Trump AG on 'Special Report'
CLEVELAND — Lamar Jackson has one of his favourite playmakers back to face the Browns. Baker Mayfield will be missing his top tight end.Sure-handed Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews is active for Monday night's critical AFC North matchup against Cleveland after missing two games. Another loss could put the Ravens (7-5) in serious jeopardy of missing the post-season.Andrews, who has 60 catches and six touchdown receptions this season, had been on the reserve/COVID-19 list before he was recently activated. He was one of 23 Baltimore players placed on the list following an outbreak of the virus.Jackson and Andrews, a Pro Bowler last year, have combined for 16 TDs over the past two seasons.Cleveland's offence will be without starting tight end Austin Hooper because of a neck injury.Hooper, who signed with the Browns as a free agent in March, had been questionable coming in after his neck flared up last week. He's been solid as a blocker and pass-catcher for Mayfield and Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski, who likes to use multiple-tight end formations.Hooper has 30 receptions for 286 yards and two TDs.Rookie Harrison Bryant will start for Hooper and David Njoku and Stephen Carlson will get more snaps.Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell is active after being listed as questionable with a nagging calf injury.The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Campbell, who has four sacks and knocked down six passes, did not practice this week after playing just 23 snaps in Tuesday’s win over Dallas.The Browns are also missing Denzel Ward, their top cornerback, who is sidelined for his third straight game with a calf injury sustained against Philadelphia on Nov. 22.Cleveland's offensive line is intact. Right guard Wyatt Teller was activated form the COVID list on Sunday. He didn't practice at all last week as he was isolated following a close contact.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Tuesday:ENGLANDChelsea and Manchester City look to rebound from dropping points at the weekend when they open a midweek round in the Premier League. Chelsea travels to Wolverhampton on the back of only its second loss all season, 1-0 at Everton. City was held by Manchester United to 0-0 in a drab derby at Old Trafford, but faces the worst defence in the league when West Bromwich Albion arrives at Etihad Stadium. Chelsea is fifth and City ninth, with just seven points separating the top 10 in the division. The rest of the 13th round is played out across Wednesday and Thursday.SPAINReal Madrid hosts Athletic Bilbao looking for a third straight win to pull level with Spanish league front-runners Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid. Zinedine Zidane’s side is flying high after beating Sevilla and Atlético, in addition to winning its Champions League group, last week. Bilbao is in 13th place after not winning in three consecutive rounds. Also, the clubs from Spain’s top-flight join the Copa del Rey with games at lower division opponents. Sevilla plays Ciudad Lucena, Osasuna at Tomares, Valladolid at Cantolagua, and Huesca at Marchamalo.GERMANYEdin Terzic makes his debut as Borussia Dortmund coach at Werder Bremen and hopes to end the team’s three-game winless streak in the Bundesliga. The former assistant coach was appointed on Sunday as Lucien Favre’s replacement after Dortmund lost 5-1 at home to Stuttgart on Saturday. “To sum it up quickly, I’m always in favour of scoring one more goal than the opposition,” said Terzic, who is tasked with getting the best from Dortmund’s plethora of attacking stars in the absence of the injured Erling Haaland. Haaland is out until January, at least. Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach, whose coach Marco Rose has already been tipped to take over from Terzic next season. Hertha Berlin hosts Mainz and city rival Union Berlin visits Stuttgart, where the home side will hope to avenge its relegation/promotion playoff defeat to Union in 2019.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
SEATTLE — Eventually, Russell Wilson was going to check off his latest accolade.Of all the bullet points on his career resume to date, this one might be the most meaningful.As a result of Sunday’s 40-3 win over the lowly New York Jets, the Seahawks improved to 9-4 on the season, ensuring Seattle of a winning record for the ninth straight season.That’s every year that Wilson has been under centre directing the Seahawks offence, making him the only QB in league history to have a winning record in each of his first nine seasons.He’s been surrounded by an avalanche of talent along the way. There’s been great performances by Wilson — such as Sunday when he threw four more TD passes — and some forgettable days.But the longevity of consistently being successful is a staggering achievement.“I think it means everything,” Wilson said. “I think the whole purpose of why we play, why I wake up and play this game is to win, get up and help our team win.”Seattle rebounded from a shocking loss to the Giants exactly the way it hoped to stay in the middle of the NFC West title race with the Los Angeles Rams.Wilson and the Seahawks offence learned from the issues that arose against the Giants, using a quicker passing game and relying on the combo of Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde to rush for 142 combined yards.Defensively, the Seahawks continued to show progress, holding the Jets to 185 total yards and just 20 yards in the second half. New York didn’t run an offensive play in Seattle’s half of the field for the final 30 minutes.“I think we’re hitting our stride at the right time,” Seattle safety Jamal Adams said.WHAT’S WORKINGSeattle’s defence continues to take significant steps ahead from being the worst in the league, statistically, in the early part of the season. The 185 total yards allowed to the Jets were the fewest given up by the Seahawks since midway through the 2018 season when the Raiders managed just 185 yards in a game played in London.Seattle also added three more sacks on Sunday, giving the Seahawks 27 over the past seven games.“The Jets have been struggling. That’s exactly the truth and so our guys went out and played like we were capable of playing and didn’t give them much,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.WHAT NEEDS HELPRight tackle will be a spot to watch this week after Brandon Shell had to leave Sunday’s game after aggravating his previously sprained ankle. Carroll believes Shell has a chance to play this week, but backups Cedric Ogbuehi and Chad Wheeler have struggled at times in place of Shell.Shell’s availability is heightened because of Washington’s strong defensive line, highlighted by rookie Chase Young.“His comments were that he’s not worse than he was last week starting the week, so that’s good,” Carroll said of Shell.STOCK UPIt’s easy to forget that Adams missed four games earlier this season with a groin injury. Which makes the fact he set a new league record for sacks by defensive back in just nine games even more impressive. Adams now has 8 1/2 sacks on the season, moving past Adrian Wilson for the most ever by a DB since sacks became an official stat in 1982. He has recorded at least one sack in three straight games.STOCK DOWNThere hasn’t been much to criticize of Wilson’s season, but he has made some risky decisions with throws at times. He made another Sunday that was intercepted on a terrific play by Marcus Maye. Wilson may have set a new career high in TD passes with 36, but he’s also set a career high in interceptions with 12.INJURIESAside from Shell, the Seahawks came out of the victory mostly healthy. And they should be getting a boost this week with the expected return of cornerback Quinton Dunbar and the possible activation of running back Rashaad Penny for the first time this year.The one lingering injury is defensive end Carlos Dunlap, who continues to be bothered by a foot injury. Carroll said Monday that Dunlap hopes to play against Washington.KEY NUMBER59 — Seattle has scored a touchdown in 59 consecutive games dating to 2017. That’s a franchise record for consecutive games with a TD. The last time Seattle had a game without a TD was the 2017 season opener in a 17-9 loss to Green Bay.WHAT’S NEXTFor the third time in four games, the Seahawks face a team from the NFC East either leading or tied for the lead in that division when they travel to Washington. It’s the last of five trips to the East Coast this season for the Seahawks.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — The good news for the New Orleans Saints is that an unusually poor performance by their defensive front came against a quarterback who is an uncommonly good scrambler.“It was a completely different type of attack offensively,” Sean Payton said of the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive scheme with rookie Jalen Hurts under centre."And so there were a handful of things we probably would have done differently, looking at this (game) tape. But we didn’t handle the quarterback run, the quarterback contain. Obviously, when you give up (246) yards rushing, there aren’t a lot of things you did well.”Most teams won’t be able to attack New Orleans the same way. But that doesn’t mean the Saints won’t be racing to fix how they play mobile QBs and several other parts of their game, from intermittent sluggishness on offence to troubling misses by the field-goal unit.“We didn’t look ready to play. And that’s a reflection on me and it is upsetting,” Payton said while reviewing game video on Monday of the Saints' 24-21 loss in Philadelphia a day earlier.“I don’t think we played well in any phase. I’m watching it again right now. Offensively, it’s sloppy. Screens, the naked (rollouts), the run game, it looks awful.“And defensively, they’re still running,” Payton continued. "The quarterback's outside the pocket. ... The more upsetting element: There were some times with a five-man rush we were rushing to contain and we didn’t do that effectively. And so that should be easier to do when you’re rushing five, to keep the quarterback where you want him.”Payton also expressed displeasure with Wil Lutz's missed 45-yard field-goal attempt in the first half. It was one of two misses, but the second, from 57 yards, would have been on the longer side for any NFL kicker.“All the things we didn’t want to allow happen happened in that game,” Payton said.The loss dropped the Saints (10-3) into a tie, record-wise, atop the NFC with Green Bay. But the Packers own the tiebreaker because they won in New Orleans in Week 3.The loss was the first as a starter for Taysom Hill, who has filled in for the past four games for Drew Brees and might do so again against the Chiefs. Payton declined on Monday to say whether Brees might be ready to return to practice for the first time since a sack against San Francisco five weeks ago left him with cracked ribs and a punctured lung.“We'll see,” was all Payton would say about Brees.As for Hill, Payton said he played “all right,” and then went on to cite some of his more flawed plays, including his 10th fumble of the season on a sack.“He’s still slow on a few decisions. He’s to the wrong side of the field a few times relative to making decisions,” Payton said."And I don’t like the fact that the ball was out again. The screen pass I’m watching right now needs to be out quicker with a little bit less velocity, a little bit easier. ... So there’s some things that he has to clean up.”WHAT’S WORKINGThe Saints’ pass defence has been much improved lately and showed little drop off even in a loss, allowing the Eagles just 167 yards passing. That’s fewest allowed in a single game against an actual NFL quarterback this season. Only against Denver, which had to use a practice squad receiver as an emergency QB because of COVID protocols, did the Saints allow fewer yards passing this season.WHAT NEEDS HELPPayton didn’t sound pleased by his offensive line play — especially not with left guard Andrus Peat — after Hill was sacked five times and the Saints failed to gain 100 yards rushing after averaging about 200 yards on the ground during their previous three games.“Listen, Peat’s got to play better," Payton said. "I don’t think any one of them played particularly great.”STOCK UPReceiver Michael Thomas continues to build toward his form last season when he was the AP Offensive Player of the Year. He led New Orleans with eight catches for 84 yards on top of two 100-yard receiving games in the past month.STOCK DOWNNormally reliable kicker Wil Lutz missed field-goal attempts from 45 and 57 yards after missing another attempt a week earlier in which he appeared to tweak his non-kicking leg. The Saints will want him looking rock solid again going into the playoffs — and he hasn’t lately.“We (missed) a field goal early in the game two weeks in a row,” Payton said. “That’s a problem.”INJUREDGuard Nick Easton left Sunday’s game with his second concussion of the season. The first, in Week 5, put him out for three weeks.KEY NUMBER1 — The number of times the Saints have allowed an opponent to rush for 200 yards in a game since the beginning of the 2017 season.NEXT STEPSThe Saints will have two home games five days apart, starting with Sunday’s game against defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City, followed by a Christmas Day matchup with Minnesota.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBrett Martel, The Associated Press
HOUSTON — After coming one play short of beating the Colts last week, the Houston Texans took a big step back Sunday with a blowout loss to a Chicago team that entered the game having dropped six straight.Houston didn’t do much right in the 36-7 defeat and now must try and regroup and prepare for a rematch against Indianapolis this Sunday.“Our performance was embarrassing,” defensive end J.J. Watt said. “It’s just the facts of what it was.”Interim coach Romeo Crennel agreed and said it was the most disappointed he’s been in the team since he took over after coach Bill O’Brien was fired following an 0-4 start.“We didn’t play the way we’ve been playing the last couple of weeks,” Crennel said. “We didn’t go out and compete the way you need to compete to give yourself a chance to win. Why that occurred, I’m not sure. I don’t know whether the stress of the season got to them, whether they thought that because Chicago had lost six in a row that it was going to be easy, but we tell them there are no easy games in the NFL.”Things went wrong immediately against the Bears when David Montgomery took a handoff on their first offensive play and went 80 yards for a score. It was a deflating play for a run defence that had looked better in recent weeks, but thanks in large part to that play allowed the Bears to run for a season-high 169 yards.Deshaun Watson did what he could to lead the team on a day the Texans played without running back David Johnson and numerous receivers. He connected with Keke Coutee on a 5-yard TD pass that cut the lead to 14-7 in the second quarter, but the Bears scored 22 straight points after that to sail to the easy win.WHAT’S WORKINGWatson’s play is really the only good thing about this team right now. He ranks second in the NFL with 3,761 yards passing and has kept the offence together despite the suspension of top receiver Will Fuller and injuries to many other skill players. The Texans were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss to the Bears and Watson has taken a pounding lately, but Crennel has no plans to sit him in the last three games.WHAT NEEDS HELPHouston’s offensive line has been terrible in the past two games after protecting Watson decently through the first 11 games. Watson was sacked a season-high six times Sunday after getting sacked five times against the Colts. He has been taken down 39 times this season, which ranks third in the NFL and has been sacked in the end zone for a safety in each of the last two games.While Crennel knows the line must do better, he noted that Watson needs to get rid of the ball quicker at times.“He has to understand that the guys that he’s working with now are not those guys that he used to work with and so if they’re not open, you can’t wish them open,” Crennel said. “Then if you have to throw the ball away, throw the ball away and we’ll line up and play another down.”STOCK UPWR Chad Hansen has stepped in to make up for the loss of Fuller in the last two games. He had a career-high 101 yards receiving last week in his first game since 2017 and led the team with seven receptions for 56 yards on Sunday.STOCK DOWNTE Jordan Akins has had just 30 yards receiving combined in the last three games after finishing with a season-high 83 yards receiving in a Week 11 win over New England. He was wide open in the end zone on Sunday, but failed to score when he lost the ball in the sun and Watson’s pass bounced off him and fell incomplete.INJUREDJohnson could return this week after he missed Sunday’s game after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. ... Crennel said he doesn’t think WR Randall Cobb, who has missed the last three games with a toe injury, will play again this season. ... WR Brandin Cooks is expected to return this week after missing Sunday’s game with foot and neck injuries. ... DT Brandon Dunn has a hip injury and Crennel said X-rays were negative but that he’s undergoing more tests and might be out this week.KEY NUMBER86.2 — The Texans rank last in the NFL by averaging just 86.2 yards rushing. They have not been able to run the ball effectively all season as Johnson has struggled in his first year in Houston after the trade for DeAndre Hopkins.NEXT STEPSThe Texans played well against the Colts two weeks ago and likely would have won if not for Watson’s fumble near the goal line after a bad snap. If they caught Indianapolis off guard in the first meeting, that won’t happen again this week as the Colts look for a win to move closer to clinching a playoff spot.Houston will have to play with better effort and limit mistakes and turnovers if the team hopes to avoid losing its third straight.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLKristie Rieken, The Associated Press
Art Briles was fired from Baylor in 2016 amid a massive sexual assault scandal rocked the football program.
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers' defence has had two major deficiencies this season: generating turnovers and stopping opponents during the second half.They were able to do both in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons, which could provide some momentum for the remaining three games.The Chargers intercepted Matt Ryan three times and held Atlanta scoreless after halftime. The three picks were the most they have had since five INTs against Buffalo in 2017. It also was the first time in 25 games an opponent hasn't scored in the second half, and only the fifth time in Gus Bradley's four seasons as defensive co-ordinator.Los Angeles came into the game with only six interceptions, which was fifth fewest in the league. The picks on Sunday by Rayshawn Jenkins, Jahleel Addae and Michael Davis led to the Chargers' final 10 points.“I was kind of excited to have the game on our shoulders and it kind of played out how I expected it,” defensive end Joey Bosa said. “We’ve had trouble taking the ball away this season, but we showed what can happen when you can do that. The game ball definitely went to the secondary."The Chargers (4-9) were the only team to give up points on more than half of their second-half drives (32 of 62), but held firm on four series despite the Falcons reaching LA territory on all four.The momentum comes at a good time for the Chargers, who have a short week to prepare for Thursday's game at Las Vegas. It also begins a run of three straight AFC West games to end the season.WHAT’S WORKINGLynn coaching special teams. The much-maligned unit has struggled all season and bounced back from a horrendous outing against New England with contributions from the kicking game and return units. Nasir Adderley's 76-yard kickoff return during the second quarter helped set up Michael Badgley's first field goal. Badgley then split the uprights from 43 yards on the final play for the second winning kick of his three-year career.Lynn reassigned co-ordinator George Stewart on Nov. 25 but took over last week after admitting he had too many people overseeing the unit in the two games following the change.WHAT NEEDS HELPPlay calling in the final minute with no timeouts. For the second time in three weeks, the Chargers called a running play without any timeouts and appeared disorganized. On third-and-1 from the Falcons 8 and 22 seconds remaining in the first half, Kalen Ballage was stopped for no gain. The field goal unit was slow getting on the field as the offence was slow getting the call, causing time to expire without any points.“You know, we try to be aggressive, but you cannot run the ball in that situation,” Lynn said. “That right there — that’s an area where we have got to improve as a coaching staff, communication-wise, and we will. But you cannot run the ball there.”The Chargers have run the ball 23 times on third-and-1 this season and have been held for no gain or negative yards seven times. The seven stuffs are tied for second most in the league.STOCK UPAustin Ekeler had his best game since returning from a hamstring injury. The fourth-year running back had 146 scrimmage yards, which is his second-highest total this season. Ekeler had 79 yards rushing on 15 carries along with nine receptions for 67 yards.STOCK DOWNAdderley continues to struggle in coverage. He had two missed tackles, including one on which Atlanta's Laquon Treadwell went right through him en route to a 9-yard touchdown during the second quarter.INJURIESLos Angeles could be without three key offensive starters. Right guard Trea Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga are in concussion protocol, while wide receiver Mike Williams left after Sunday's first series due to back issues.KEY NUMBERS25 — Touchdown passes for Justin Herbert, making him the fourth rookie QB in NFL history with 25 or more. Cleveland's Baker Mayfield has the record with 27 in 2018.NEXT STEPSThe Chargers have dropped nine straight division games, including their past three to the Raiders.___Follow Joe Reedy at http://twitter.com/joereedy___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press
