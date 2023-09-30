Trump animates California Republicans with calls to shoot people who rob stores

Storyful

Supporters of former president Donald Trump clashed with protesters in Clinton Township, Michigan, on September 27, as Trump arrived in the battleground state.This footage, filmed by Brendan Gutenschwager, shows crowds of supporters holding “Trump 2024” banners, waving Trump flags and wearing Trump apparel along North Gratiot Avenue in Clinton.Another clip filmed by Gutenschwager shows a small plane towing a banner that reads “Trump sold us out” with the website trumphatesworkers.com tacked on to the end.Protesters also gathered along Gratiot Avenue, some holding signs that read “Jail Trump!” and “Defeat the Right Wing”.The former president was in Michigan to deliver a speech at a non-union auto shop in in Macomb County. This comes as the United Auto Workers launched an unprecedented strike – walking off a number of vehicle assembly plants across the country.In an interview with CNN United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain labelled Trump pathetic for holding a rally at a non-union business. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful