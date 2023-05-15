True Bethel Baptist Church welcomes Rev. Al Sharpton as he calls for continues action against violence
True Bethel Baptist Church welcomes Rev. Al Sharpton as he calls for continues action against violence
True Bethel Baptist Church welcomes Rev. Al Sharpton as he calls for continues action against violence
Since the 1980s, the economy has changed in ways that are simply difficult to describe. The real impact of inflation and wage stagnation isn’t apparent unless you dig deeper into the numbers. That’s precisely what a recent college grad did when her mother commented on the idea that young workers “expect too much.”
The clamour for reparations is growing louder. Last month, Laura Trevelyan announced that she is doing penance for the sins of her slave-owning ancestors by giving £100,000 to an economic development fund in Grenada. Having left the BBC, she began her campaign by challenging King Charles to apologise for William III’s investment in the slave-trading Royal African Company in the 1690s. Then Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Labour MP for Streatham, picked up the baton by demanding that Rishi Sunak “offer a full
El Salvador has claimed to have gone 365 days without a murder following a major clampdown on gangs which has resulted in thousands being landed in mega-prisons.
The girlfriend of a murdered British teenager has been found dead in northern Thailand, three miles from where his body was discovered last week.
Boone, North Carolina, police say a group of cows led them “directly" to where a suspect was hiding after a chase.
Suspect will be arraigned later this month in stabbing
Deputies said they became suspicious when she and a man gave conflicting information about her “due date.”
According to the Michigan State Police, state troopers found the suspect at a gas station near the house with noticeable injuries from the slingshot.
Anger and frustration boiled over in Montreal where workers at Canada’s largest cemetery opened for a few hours on Mother’s Day. It was the only chance for some family members to visit their loved ones in weeks since a workers’ strike started in January.
Two people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Surinderjit (Jack) Singh in Maple Ridge, B.C., earlier this year. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a statement that Surinderjit Singh, 55, was found dead in a parking lot in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue around 7:30 a.m. PT on March 4. The area is a residential neighbourhood close to Maple Ridge Secondary School. IHIT took over the investigation at the time, deeming Singh's
Authorities in Serbia on Sunday displayed stacks of guns and cartons of hand grenades from the thousands of weapons, including anti-tank rocket launchers, that they said people handed over since back-to-back mass shootings stunned the Balkan nation. The government declared a one-month amnesty period for citizens to surrender unregistered weapons as part of a crackdown on guns following the two shootings in two days this month that left 17 people dead, many of them children. Populist President Aleksandar Vucic, whose government has faced public pressure in the wake of the separate shootings at a Belgrade school and in two villages, accompanied top police officials to view the assortment of arms arrayed near the town of Smederevo, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital.
Steve Bannon, a former White House chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, said the "swatting" calls are an attempt to silence him.
“Probably, yeah, if he’s threatening to murder people,” retorts Newsmax host Chris Plante
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing on Friday in downtown Toronto. In a news release Saturday, police say 40-year-old Richard Sasaki of Toronto was critically injured after an altercation with another man near Victoria Street and Dundas Street East just before 2 p.m. He was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries, police say. Police are still looking for the male suspect. They say he was in the area for some time prior to the stabbing and may have intera
The annual Nagar Kirtan parade took place Saturday morning, bringing thousands of people to northeast Calgary. The parade is part of the festival of Vaisakhi, and sees devotees sing prayers, play music and chant hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib — the Sikh holy book — as the procession passes down the street. Calgary's event is part of similar celebrations taking place across the world. Vaisakhi marks the anniversary of the creation of Sikhism in 1699 and the beginning of the harvest season. The
An altercation with police at a gas station in Richmond, P.E.I., has resulted in drug trafficking charges against two men. On Wednesday at about 3 p.m., Prince District RCMP received a complaint that a car was blocking a gas pump and revving its engine for an extended period of time, according to a news release. RCMP found two men in the car and placed them under arrest. An altercation took place where one officer was struck by the driver. Both men were taken into custody. Officers seized cash,
Rebekah Vardy has accused the Jehovah’s Witnesses of having covered up the sexual abuse she suffered as a child at the hands of a fellow member of the church.
The family of a "kind and beautiful" grandmother struck by a police motorbike escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh say they are "praying for a miracle". In a statement released to Sky News on Saturday, Ms Holland's family described her as a "beautiful, loving, kind and caring lady who would always put anyone before herself".
SHERBROOKE, Que. — Courage was necessary to move forward on raising the salaries of provincial politicians by $30,000, Quebec Premier François Legault said Saturday as unions demonstrated outside his party's convention to demand a raise, too. "It's a file you have to have the courage to deal with to attract all people (to politics), not just people who have made money before," Legault said as the Coalition Avenir Québec's party convention got underway in Sherbrooke, Que., about 150 kilometres ea
A man calling himself “AMERICAS #1 ANTI SEMITE!” is targeting child-users of a video platform called Omegle for indoctrination and verbal abuse — and live-streaming the encounters to his hateful fans for money