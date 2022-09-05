Trudeau offers condolences to stabbing victims

STORY: Trudeau said he spoke with both the leadership of James Smith Cree Nation where the attacks took place, and with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

"The federal government will be there with the resources necessary right now in this time of crisis, and also will continue to work as partners in the weeks, months and years to come through grieving and healing."

A manhunt is underway for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas Sunday.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged the men each with first-degree murder, attempted murder and break-and-enter. In a statement, RCMP said they expected to lay more charges as the investigation continued.