Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed directly to the Russian people to protest against the Kremlin saying evidence from captured troops shows the invasion was planned. Urging them not to stay silent, he said it was time to "overcome evil" and insisted it was not just a fight for peace in his country, but their own freedom. Mr Zelenskyy made the impassioned plea as the offensive launched by Vladimir Putin against Ukraine entered its 11th day.