Trudeau hammers rival on last day of campaign

In the final hours before Canada's election on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a last pitch to voters, saying on Sunday that only his Liberals could end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opinion polls indicate Trudeau, who has been in office since 2015, has the edge over his rivals – primary among them is Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole.

Trudeau has been stepping up his attacks on O’Toole, accusing him of taking the wrong approach to fighting the health crisis.

Trudeau favors vaccine mandates, which are opposed by O'Toole - who prefers testing to control the spread of COVID-19.

Trudeau could be hurt if there is low voter turnout, which tends to favor the Conservatives.

If Trudeau does win, his would most likely be another minority government, leaving Trudeau once again dependent upon other parties to govern.