Trudeau chilly to Trump's idea of adding Russia to G7 meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump is postponing a planned summit of G7 leaders until the fall but says he still wants to hold it in person, and now wants to include leaders of other countries such as Russia, Australia and South Korea. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the meetings are important but allies and friends need to be able to speak openly with each other and including Russia wouldn't help.

