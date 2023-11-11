Trucks Engulfed in Flames Following Collision in Central Pennsylvania

Fire officials confirmed Interstate I-80 East was closed between the towns of Woodland and Kylertown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, November 10, following a multi-vehicle collision that sparked a large fire on Friday morning.

The Morris Township Fire Company said it was alerted to a “multiple vehicle accident with fire and explosions at the 130 mile marker,” and said firefighters arrived at the scene to find two tractor trailers engulfed in flames.

“Amazingly both operators and a passenger escaped with no injuries,” Morris Township Fire Company said. Credit: Morris Twp Fire Company via Storyful