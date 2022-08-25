Truckee woman was hit with a $2,100 bill for a tetanus shot. Our inquiries helped drop those charges

We all know going to the emergency room will cost you big time, but a Northern California woman is facing serious sticker shock after seeing the breakdown of costs after a recent trip to the hospital. The most expensive part of the bill wasn't even the surgery but rather a tetanus shot. Kate Spurry of Truckee injured her foot as she was getting ready to go white-water rafting in the American River. "Literally as we were packing the boats up the trailer fell on my foot so I didn't ever even get in the water," Spurry recalled. "I had broken my foot and there was a bone sticking out. It was pretty obvious I needed the nearest ER."