Truck Drives Through Crowd of Protesters in North Carolina

A truck drove through a crowd of protesters in Asheville, North Carolina, during anti-racism demonstrations in the city on June 9.

In video from the scene, demonstrators can be seen standing in front of the vehicle before they start shouting, hitting the truck, and throwing things at it as it begins to move forward.

In a statement, the Asheville Police Department told News 13 no one had come forward with a complaint they were hit, and that no one was willing to press charges. The vehicle, they said, “did sustain quite a bit of damage due to individuals beating on [it].” Credit: Tech Coyote via Storyful