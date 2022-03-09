Truck drivers hurt by the rising cost of diesel. Sac State professor explains the ripple effects
The trucking industry is being impacted by skyrocketing diesel fuel prices, and experts say that increased cost will get passed on to the consumer. The average cost of diesel fuel in California is $5.83 a gallon. That is up 14 cents from Monday, and 76 cents from last week. "All fuel prices just going up and up and up, and I think it's kind of outrageous," said Roland Meza, a truck driver. KCRA 3 spoke to Sacramento State University finance professor Sanjay Varshney about the ripple effects this could have.