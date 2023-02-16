Truck driver in deadly I-10 crash gets prison for falsifying records
A truck driver who killed three people in a fiery freeway crash has pleaded guilty to falsifying information about his medical condition to keep his commercial driver’s license.
A truck driver who killed three people in a fiery freeway crash has pleaded guilty to falsifying information about his medical condition to keep his commercial driver’s license.
If that's not a romance confirmation, we don't know what it.
A man who was walking his dog early Sunday north of Toronto was shot at 13 times in a "callous act of violence" after he gestured at a speeding vehicle, York Regional Police say. The man, 65, is now in critical condition in hospital fighting for his life and the attack has stunned the small community where he lives. Police are seeking two people in connection with the drive-by shooting, which happened in King Township near the Town of Schomberg, west of Newmarket. Officers were alerted at 8:40 a
A woman accused of decapitating a man in Wisconsin attacked her lawyer in court on Tuesday.Taylor Schabusiness, 25, attacked her attorney, Quinn Jolly, in Brown County circuit court just moments after he had asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defence expert to review his client's competency to stand trial.After Judge Thomas Walsh agreed to postpone her March 6 trial, Schabusiness attacked Jolly and was wrestled to the courtroom floor by a deputy.The courtroom was then cleared before the hearing resumed.
Videos have surfaced of Erdoğan on the campaign trail in 2019 boasting about a policy that allowed buildings to skirt earthquake protections.
Two Regina residents say the city is being too frosty with enforcement of its new sidewalk clearing bylaw. Changes to Regina's Clean Property Bylaw came into effect in 2022, mandating that all property owners in the city must clear their own walks and nearby sidewalks — to the edges of the sidewalk and as close to the concrete as possible — within 48 hours of a snowfall. After a year of only giving warnings to educate the public, this is the first winter where the bylaw has been enforced. Al Bod
He lived his final days under “hellish conditions” in a bare cell, described as a dog kennel, at the Alabama jail, the lawsuit says.
The death of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was "extremely brutal and punishing", a court has been told.
"I’m proud that I stayed true to myself ... but I definitely don’t want to go through that in the future."
While they were never afraid of getting stranded, they said the trip required more planning with their Kia EV6 than it would have with a traditional car.
Oscar Pistorius was convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his South Africa home on Feb. 14, 2013
Nicola Bulley was listed as a "high risk" missing person due to a "number of specific vulnerabilities", detectives say. Speaking at a Lancashire Police news conference, senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith, said: "That is normal for a missing person with the information we were in possession of."
Arriving by helicopter at hospital in the Turkish city of Adana, Emine Akgul is incredibly lucky to be alive. The 26-year-old teacher was rescued from a collapsed building more than 200 hours after the earthquake struck. Eight-month-old Birce, who fell five floors, is alive and recovering with her mother Nilay by her side.
Three people are dead and one person is in hospital in life-threatening condition following a crash on the Highway 427 southbound ramp to Dundas Street West on Monday night. In a tweet, the Ontario Provincial Police said all four people in the vehicle have been identified. They were living in Toronto on study permits from Bangladesh. OPP said a woman and man, both 20, and a 17-year-old boy died in the crash. The injured driver, a 21-year-old man, remains in critical condition. The families have
Damning letter was discovered in the backpack found next to Laundrie’s body – which also contained a notebook confessing to Petito’s murder
Vanessa Blakey, 25, from Swindon, Wiltshire, attacked ambulance worker Nick Brown who was left with a broken eye socket. Nick and student paramedic, Callum, responded to a 999 call to help Ms Blakely but she lashed out and injured both. Credit: SWNS
A police officer frequently provided Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio with internal information about law enforcement operations in the weeks before other members of his far-right extremist group stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to messages shown Wednesday at the trial of Tarrio and four associates. A federal prosecutor showed jurors a string of messages that Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond and Tarrio privately exchanged in the run-up to a mob's attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Lamond, an intelligence officer for the city’s police department, was responsible for monitoring groups like the Proud Boys when they came to Washington for protests.
Nicola Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.
The Indiana woman used a “significant amount” of the stolen funds to gamble with her husband and take annual, month-long vacations in Florida, authorities said.
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah will be reporting to prison for 6.5 years for telemarketing fraud. Here's how she makes money and her net worth.
I took the Texas Eagle from San Antonio to Alpine for the first time and didn't expect the lack of WiFi, bumpy ride, and limited coach dining menu.