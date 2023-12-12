Troy Brown Jr. with the great assist!
Troy Brown Jr. with the great assist!, 12/11/2023
“Charles displays not just a bad temper but also disloyalty here.”
The UPS driver's viral post showing the $44 an hour pay rate shocked thousands who were unaware they made less than some UPS drivers.
Prince George, 10, joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at the annual Together At Christmas concert last week - though royal fans have noticed a particularly heartwarming moment when the future king tried to hold his mother's hand.
King Charles has appointed a doctor who encourages faith healing and homeopathy alongside NHS treatments in an unorthodox choice for the monarch, The Times reported on Sunday
Three months after the FBI seized classified records from Mar-a-Lago last August, a longtime employee of Donald Trump’s private club quit his job.
The German model posed for a photo in Instagram wearing a super sexy black skintight dress featuring two cut-out details right on her bum. Talk about cheeky!
Get us to a beach, ASAP.
"That is a bogus excuse that I’m not buying at all," said Elie Honig.
Prince William never let go of his son Prince Louis at the Together At Christmas concert on Friday evening - and royal fans on TikTok can't get over how gentle and caring the father-son duo is
A body language expert breaks down Prince William and Kate Middleton's holiday card, saying it "looks like the emotional equivalent of them having a moat and drawbridge around them."
A New Jersey man was sentenced to eight years in prison after being caught on camera “harassing and using racial slurs against several of his neighbors,” according to a press release from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
The "Weekend Update" co-host questioned the timing of the federal charges filed against the president's son.
Once thought of as the ideal place to live out one's golden years, Florida is quickly losing favor with retirees. Remote workers and the wealthy are flocking to the state and driving up home prices,...
The journalist reality-checked the retiring Republican lawmaker over his comment.
The officers who pulled Brown over mistakenly thought the car she was driving had been stolen. They handcuffed her and forced her to her knees.
“I got 99 problems but a hug from Taylor Swift would solve all of them,” said one jealous Swiftie.
Buying Twitter was the biggest gamble of Musk's career. Now he — and his empire — are cracking under the pressure.
A recent killing spree in the Mexican border city of Tijuana could have been lifted from a TV script: enraged drug lords hunting down corrupt police officers who stole a drug shipment. Two of the officers suspected of the theft have been killed, prosecutors say. It is the latest blow for Tijuana which has the most homicides of any city in Mexico, with about double the number of the place that comes second — the border city of Ciudad Juarez.
Andy Reid doesn’t usually make statements like this about officials’ calls.
"Canadians think the Titanic was a real event and not just a movie, how dumb can you be."