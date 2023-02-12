Troy Brown Jr. with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors

D’Angelo Russell had 15 points, six assists and five rebounds in his Lakers return after being acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline, Dennis Schroder scored 26 points, and Los Angeles beat the Golden State Warriors 109-103 on Saturday night in a rivalry missing the star power of injured greats LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Schroder made a key layup with 1:17 to play after Donte DiVincenzo's 3-pointer cut the Lakers' lead to 105-101.
Here are some of the options the Raptors reportedly had available ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
A 12-year-old girl's reaction went viral when LeBron James sat next to her during a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors game.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis told reporters that his reaction to LeBron James historic accomplishment had nothing to do with any personal animosity.
One of the feel-good moves of the NBA trade deadline might not be happening.
The names on the NBA's buyout market are always bigger than their impact, and we tell ourselves every year this time will be different. Yet, this year's crop does feel different.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Paul George has his way, Russell Westbrook would end up as the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get at the trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal earlier this week. There’s been talk the Jazz would buy out his contract, but it’s also possible he could stay with them for the rest of the season. George wouldn't mind seeing him in a Clippers jersey. “I’ve talked to him just to kind of see where his head is and to se
Oilers forward Zach Hyman landed on Senators goalie Anton Forsberg after being checked by Travis Hamonic. Forsberg left the ice on a stretcher.
CBS said at the time that the alleged intervention was a "complete mischaracterization."
The "Rich Flex" rapper also bet on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to score a touchdown and tight end Travis Kelce to be named MVP.
"You don't want to make excuses obviously. it just sucks because we wish we had a healthy quarterback for a full game," McCaffrey said.
The Arizona Coyotes scratched star defenseman Jakob Chychrun for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues with an imminent trade looming.
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until the exact details became public.
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson thinks fellow ex-champ and upcoming heavyweight Jon Jones fights dirty.
The Oilers should be looking to upgrade their blue line at the NHL trade deadline. Here's how they could do it.
The Broncos' next head coach shows up to his office on Monday, and everyone — and he means everyone — that contributed to the 2022 disaster is on notice.
Kelly Clarkson celebrated her love of the Dallas Cowboys as she became the first woman to ever host the NFL Honors show
The week leading up to Super Bowl, Brittany Mahomes has been in Arizona with couple's 11-week-old son, Bronze, and 23-month-old daughter, Sterling.
Canadian national champions Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen's altered approach has seemed to pay dividends. The ice dance pairing (86.28 points) is second after Friday's rhythm dance at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen finished behind Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates (87.67), and ahead of fellow Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (79.04). “We’ve really been focusing on changing our approach by having a little bit more