Troy Brown Jr. with an assist vs the New Orleans Pelicans

The NBA superstar's wife hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday
Trey Lyles and Brook Lopez were ejected late in the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Golden 1 Center.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NBA playoffs, including odds and potential matchups.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton dazzled for the Milwaukee Bucks in a strong win over the Sacramento Kings that ended in chaos.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Minutes after igniting a comeback win in overtime against the NBA-best Bucks, Stephen Curry went back to work in the weight room doing sets of lunges off a bench with dumbbells in hand. It’s his typical postgame workout these days, and it’s paying dividends even though he was recently sidelined. The reigning NBA Finals MVP — now in his 14th season — turned 35 on Tuesday. And is arguably good as ever. “I think he’s definitely the best-conditioned athlete that I’ve ever been a
Fred VanVleet scored 36 points, O.G. Anunoby had 24 and the Toronto Raptors used a franchise-record 49-point first quarter to beat Denver 125-110 on Tuesday, handing the slumping Nuggets their season-high fourth straight loss. Nikola Jokic scored 28 points, Michael Porter Jr. had 23 and Aaron Gordon had 18 for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets, who are winless since a March 6 home victory over the Raptors. VanVleet shot 13 for 22 and made a season-high eight of his 12 attempts from distance as Toronto extended its home winning streak to five.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have championed 15-year-old Zaya Wade after she came out as transgender in 2020.
The Golden State Warriors were tired of losing to the division-rival Suns this season and set their mind on defending against Phoenix just as they did against the talented Bucks last game. Klay Thompson scored 33 of his 38 points in the first half, Stephen Curry added 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and the Warriors beat the Suns 123-112 on Monday night. “There's always a little bit of extra motivation when you got smacked a couple times against a certain team but it's more so about our own focus,” Curry said.
Antoine Davis will finish his collegiate career four points shy of breaking Pistol Pete's career scoring record.
Purdue's Zach Edey and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks, while Kansas had a second straight first-teamer in Jalen Wilson. The 7-foot-4, 305-pound Edey appeared on all 58 ballots as a first-team selection from AP Top 25 voters as the lone unanimous pick in results released Tuesday. The selections of the Boilermakers' Edey and the Hoosiers' Jackson-Davis came a year after the Big Ten h
The Heat hung on thanks to a defensive play at the rim by Bam Adebayo.
The Duke Blue Devils face a hot team in the always-interesting 5 vs 12 game on Thursday. Here’s what else could lie ahead in the East Region bracket.
Iowa junior Caitlin Clark has 10 triple-doubles in her career heading into the NCAA tournament.
Protesters in Muskego calling out the School Board for not taking action against racist behavior at a recent boys varsity basketball game.
The Mavs are 3-7 over their last 10 games and in a crowded playoff race
The Lakers' D'Angelo Russell stays hot, scoring 33 points, but Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett combine for 63 points to lead Knicks to a win Sunday.
The 12-seeded Mid Vermont Christian School forfeited its match-up against Long Trail, the No. 5 seed. Long Trail went on to lose their next game.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 33 of his 38 points in the first half, Stephen Curry added 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns 123-112 on Monday night. Jordan Poole had 20 points and six assists off the bench for the defending champions. Kevon Looney helped the Warriors win their eighth straight home game and 12th of 13 with nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Golden State is 29-7 at home but 7-26 on the road. Devin Boo
