Troubled developer Evergrande's shares slump after unit sale falls through
Shares in the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande have slumped by more than ten percent in Hong Kong, after an offer to buy its property management unit fell through. The company's stock had been suspended from trading for two weeks while the potential offer was being considered. Evergrande is facing a liquidity crisis after missing several debt payments in the past month. Also today, why the price of a second-hand smartphone could be about to rise in France.