Tropical Storm Warning in Effect for North Carolina Coast as Storm Arthur Approaches
Dangerous surf and rip currents were expected in the Carolinas on May 18 as Tropical Storm Arthur approached the southeast, the National Weather Service said.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for a portion of North Carolina on May 18, with the storm expected to hit the coast by 2 pm. Heavy rain and maximum winds of up to 45 mph were forecast.
In this video, churning waves break against a pier in Nags Head, North Carolina, as Tropical Storm Arthur approaches. Credit: @janderkenison via Storyful
