Tropical Storm Ophelia Brings Wind, Flooding to Coastal Delaware

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle in North Carolina at 6:15 am on Saturday morning, September 23, as warnings were in effect along the southeastern and mid-Atlantic coasts.

This footage, posted by Oliver Knapton at 6:37 am, shows heavy rain and strong winds pelting Sussex County in Delaware.

The tropical storm was bringing “life-threatening storm surge inundation” to portions of eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Heavy rainfall was expected to cause “considerable flash, and urban flooding impacts” from North Carolina to New Jersey through Sunday, the NHC said.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, as of Saturday morning. Credit: Oliver Knapton via Storyful