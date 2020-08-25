Tropical Storm Laura Captured From Space as it Sweeps Towards Cuba

Cuba was hit with heavy rains and large swells on Monday, August 24, as Tropical Storm Laura swept across the Caribbean island after its deadly passage through Haiti and Dominican Republic.

No deaths had been reported in Cuba as of the Monday evening, however more than 20 people were believed to have been killed in the neighboring countries.

This video, filmed from the International Space Station, shows thick cloud surrounding the storm system on August 23 before it made landfall in Cuba, according to NASA. The agency said cameras mounted on the space station captured the aerial view from around 250 miles above the storm. Credit: NASA via Storyful