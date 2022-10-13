Tropical Storm Karl Moves Through Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Karl started moving toward the coasts of Tabasco and Veracruz, Mexico, in the southeast part of the Gulf of Mexico, on Thursday, October 13, according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Service.

Satellite imagery posted by Mexico’s National Meteorological Service on Thursday shows the storm moving in the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico.

The Mexican National Meteorological Service recorded maximum sustained winds of 53 mph (85 km/h) on Thursday.

The American National Hurricane Center said that the storm was expected to “gradually lose some strength” by Friday. Credit: Mexico’s National Meteorological Service via Storyful