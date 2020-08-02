Tropical Storm Isaias Floods Streets on Grand Bahama

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of “potentially life-threatening” flooding in the northwestern Bahamas through Sunday, August 2, as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way over the islands.

Though the storm was moving past the Bahamas, forecasters still warned of continuous flooding and large swells. This video shows street flooding in Freeport, a city on Grand Bahama.

Isaias was packing maximum winds of 65 mph and located about 65 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, as of 5 pm, according to the NHC.

Tropical Storm Isaias strengthened “slightly” as it moved along Florida’s east coast, the NHC said. A hurricane watch and storm surge warning was issued for parts of the Carolinas. Credit: Marie Hynes via Storyful