Tropical Storm Isaias Brings Windy Conditions to Florida's Saint Augustine Beach

Tropical Storm Isaias brought windy conditions and rough surf to Florida’s Saint Augustine Beach on August 2 after the weather system brought flash flooding to the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center expected the tropical storm to track north and begin affecting other coastal states such as South and North Carolina on Monday, August 3, and the mid-Atlantic states the following day.

While the storm had weakened from a hurricane in recent days, it was predicted to return to hurricane strength before affecting the Carolinas. Credit: thesurfstation via Storyful