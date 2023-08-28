Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become hurricane Monday
A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued for the Tampa Bay region ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia. As of 5 a.m. on Monday, Tropical Storm Idalia was located about 125 miles south of the western tip of Cuba. The system had sustained winds of 65 miles an hour with higher gusts and was moving to the north at 7 miles per hour. Forecasters said Idalia is intensifying and is expected to become a hurricane later on Monday and is expected to become a major hurricane by early Wednesday. https://www.abcactionnews.com/weather/hurricane/tropical-storm-idalia-forms-in-the-gulf-of-mexico