Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become hurricane Monday

CBC

They might sound like a cool party trick, but Asian jumping worms are not something gardeners on P.E.I. want to see in their yards.So far, so good.While there have been reports of the invasive worm in other areas of the Maritimes, there have been no reports of any appearing on the Island.You'd likely know if you saw one. They look a lot like earthworms, but usually are grey or brown with a narrow white band around them, instead of a pink band. And, yes, they also jump up if you make a sudden lou