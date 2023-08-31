Tropical Storm Idalia Blows Water and Sand Across North Carolina's Coastal Islands

Tropical Storm Idalia dropped more than 11.5 inches of rain in parts of North Carolina by Thursday morning, August 31, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The storm had caused flooding and damage in Florida and southern Georgia, making landfall as a Category 3 hurricane before weakening as it tracked northward and moved offshore, the National Hurricane Center said.

Wind gusts up to 61 mph were reported in North Carolina on Thursday, the NWS said.

Video posted by the Cape Hatteras National Seashore shows the sand blowing onto North Carolina Highway 12 near the south end of Marc Basnight Bridge on Thursday morning. Additional photos show standing water in the area around the same time.

Crews were working to “firm up” the dunes, according to the park.

“We continue to caution against unnecessary travel along portions of NC-12. Rangers have reported hazardous conditions from blowing sand, ocean overwash, and flooding from rainfall,” the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said on X. Credit: Cape Hatteras National Seashore via Storyful