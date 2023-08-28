Tropical Storm Idalia: 11 p.m. advisory for Aug. 27, 2023
WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kate Wentzel has the latest on the forecast track of Tropical Storm Idalia.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of possible flash flooding and landslides across the eastern Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba, and Florida braced for a possible hurricane by midweek, as a weather system off the coast of Mexico was expected to become a tropical storm by Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for most of the state's Gulf coast as the weather system strengthens as it moves northward ac
Idalia came to life as a named storm in the far southern Gulf of Mexico Sunday. The storm could quickly gain further strength in the coming days
Here’s the latest on Category 2 Hurricane Franklin
Hurricane Franklin will grow into a formidable storm this week as it passes far south of Atlantic Canada. The storm may still influence heavy rain in the region
Heavy rain early Sunday led dozens of people to vacate the Elm River RV Park in Lower Debert, N.S.Greg Muise, the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade chief, said the fire department responded to a call that the campground was flooded at around 1 a.m.The fire department said about 30 RVs left the park. It was not a mandatory evacuation.When the fire department, RCMP and EMO arrived, most of the park had 30 millimetres of water on the ground and it was twice that in some low sections."When we got there, w
If you sit out in the African bush for a few days, as I have just done, and watch wild animals come and go across the plains in large numbers, it is hard to imagine that these ecosystems might be under grave threat.
Residents of the Shuswap region in British Columbia's Interior will learn about the condition of properties affected by a devastating wildfire starting Monday. Derek Sutherland, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said staff will call residents to talk about next steps. The estimated number of properties destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire just over a week ago is unchanged at 131, he said, with another 37 sustaining damage. The district i
EDMONTON — After saying last week she was angry Northerners don't receive the same services from the federal government as people in the rest of Canada, Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane says the prime minister made "specific commitments" to address the issue this weekend when they met to discuss firefighting efforts. Cochrane said in a social media post following her meeting with Justin Trudeau in Edmonton on Saturday that she thanked him for the federal support the territory has
Localized flooding remains possible in Atlantic Canada as heavy rain continues this weekend. More heavy rain is possible later in the week
They might sound like a cool party trick, but Asian jumping worms are not something gardeners on P.E.I. want to see in their yards.So far, so good.While there have been reports of the invasive worm in other areas of the Maritimes, there have been no reports of any appearing on the Island.You'd likely know if you saw one. They look a lot like earthworms, but usually are grey or brown with a narrow white band around them, instead of a pink band. And, yes, they also jump up if you make a sudden lou
Extreme heat messes with tropical trees' photosynthesis, causing the plants to die, a study found. Climate change may make this a widespread problem.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 33 counties as a menacing storm could bear down on Florida this week. Here's the latest
The storm system is becoming better organized and is getting stronger. Here’s everything you need to know.
The Yellowstone National Park grizzly bear research survey will take place from Aug. 28 to Oct. 31
A conservation group in Nova Scotia is raising concerns about plans to develop a gold mine in Guysborough County because of the site's proximity to one of the province's longest rivers.Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Australia-based St Barbara Ltd., announced last week that it was "fully committed" to the Cochrane Hill project on the province's Eastern Shore.It did also announced it was withdrawing from provincial and federal environmental processes for the Tou
