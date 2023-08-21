Tropical Storm Hilary Triggers Statewide Cleanup
Tropical Storm Hilary moved through the area Sunday leaving many flooded roadways all across the state. Now, the clean-up efforts have begun
Hurricane Hilary will reach southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday, the region’s first in more than 80 years. Its moisture will move into Canada next week
Inventors hope maiden voyage will help usher in new era of greener shipping.
On the road to net zero carbon emissions, we’re being told to swap our old, polluting cars, with shiny new electric equivalents. Electric cars (or “EVs”) good; petrol and diesel cars bad, although some have recently taken to blaming heavier electric cars for the widening pot-holes on UK roads. (For the hard of thinking, trucks and buses are heavier yet and degrade roads much more.)
KELOWNA, B.C. — Robert Pullen and his husband, Warren, got a knock on their door on Thursday night from a neighbour, and estimate they had about 10 minutes to get out the door. A fast-moving wildfire was approaching their home on Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. Robert credits his background in the military for having them ready to leave so quickly, along with the couple’s two dogs. Barking orders at his partner of 20 years as if he was still in uniform may have been a bit much — causing an eye ro
Flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary forced the closure of Death Valley National Park and backcountry roads in Southern California on Sunday, August 20.According to the National Park Service (NPS), this footage was taken on Sunday morning near Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park. The park was closed on Sunday amid reports of flowing mud and debris.“For your safety, please do not attempt to enter the park,” the NPS wrote on Facebook.A flood watch was in effect for southeastern California until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Death Valley National Park via Storyful
Florida already felt the effects of one system. What about the rest?
Tina Kahlig spotted the bizarre animal eating berries in her yard.
Photos show the adorable newborn animal.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says all standard homeowner and tenant insurance policies cover damage caused by fires, and also provide coverage to help with the cost of mass evacuations. In a news release, the organization advises anyone forced to flee due to wildfires in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia to make a list of damaged or destroyed items and keep receipts for expenses they incurred. Devastating wildfires have forced thousands from their homes in the Northwest Territorie
ORBETELLO, Italy (AP) — Italians are fighting an invasion of predatory blue crabs with an attitude borne of centuries of culinary making do: If you can’t beat them, eat them. Fishermen, lobbying groups and environmentalists have sounded the alarm about the risks from a summer surge in the population of the fast-reproducing invasive species. The crabs are devouring stocks of eels, clams and mussels and wreaking havoc on fishing nets. But since the crabs are here to stay, farm lobby group Coldiret
“OK… now we’ve just had an earthquake! DURING THE HURRICANE!!!” wrote actor Levar Burton on Twitter, now rebranded as X.
Animal control officers are looking for the creature’s owner.
Remnant moisture from the tropical system drenching California will move into Western Canada this week, but it won’t be enough to help B.C.’s fires
Cruise ships provide a valuable commodity to the tourism areas of Georgian Bay, bringing in visitors to shop locally, as well as visibility and a spotlight on the global stage. The Pearl Mist is one such luxury vessel, able to transport 210 passengers and 70 crew members throughout the warmer seasons on excursions throughout the Great Lakes. Although its cabins are large, it ranges on the smaller size of cruise ships at roughly 100 metres in length, allowing it into places large cruise ships c
YELLOWKNIFE — A wildfire that forced the evacuation of most of Yellowknife remained about 15 kilometres from the capital of the Northwest Territories on Saturday after some help from the weather. Wildfire information officer Mike Westwick said the area received about four millimetres of rain overnight and cooler, damper weather over the past few days allowed crews to get some good fire suppression work done. But he told a news conference late Saturday that temperatures are expected to climb up i
Aerial video taken early Monday shows flooding caused by Tropical Storm Hilary in Cathedral City, California. (Credit: AIO FILMZ)
HOUSTON (AP) — Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes. Record high temperatures were recorded in Texas and other states. People were told to chug extra water while mowing lawns or exercising outdoors, and to check on neighbors to ensure air conditioning is available. The extreme heat prompted Texas' electric power grid manager to ask residents to voluntary conserve power for three hours on Sunday nig
Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in the Southwest United States on Sunday afternoon and could weaken to a post-tropical cyclone tonight.
Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico are expected to feel effects.
Tens of millions of people in France sweated through a late summer heatwave on Monday, with record temperatures expected in the wine-growing Rhone valley region and a forest fire also blazing in the southeast.