Tropical Storm Hilary bringing clouds and rain to Northern California
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn is tracking Tropical Storm Hilary, timing the rain and looking at the amounts expected across California.
Hurricane Hilary will reach southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday, the region’s first in more than 80 years. Its moisture will move into Canada next week
Florida already felt the effects of one system. What about the rest?
ENSENADA, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. As of 8 a.m. Pacific time, Hilary was located about 220 miles (350 kilometers) south-southeast of San Diego, the National Hurricane Center reported. Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph
KELOWNA — The eerie calm on the Kelowna waterfront Saturday morning was broken by the faint percussive chops of helicopter blades in the distance. There were semblances of normality — people walking their dogs or cycling down the path along the lakefront. But hanging over Okanagan Lake was a pall of putrid wildfire smoke, and the threat posed by fires on both sides of the lake. Dale Simpson and Steve Smith were out walking their dogs near a marina, where dozens of boats and jet skis sat idle on
While Hurricane Hilary will reach Southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday, its remnant moisture will move into Western Canada this week. However, it be won't be enough to quell B.C.'s wildfires
MONTREAL — An invasive worm species from Asia that secretes a dangerous, paralyzing toxin has been spotted in the Montreal area. Lisa Osterland, a retired teacher, found some twenty hammerhead flatworms earlier this week while removing slugs that were eating flowers in her garden in Westmount, Que., a municipality on Montreal Island. She didn’t recognize the invertebrate until she came across a CNN report a few days later indicating that hammerhead flatworms were spreading across the state of Ne
SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Canary Islands (AP) — Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately. Clavijo said police had opened three lines of investigation but did not say if there had been any arrests. Improved weather conditions helped firefighters make advances overnight in their battle to tame the blaze that has raged out of control for the past five days, author
Strong thunderstorms will precede a rapid cooldown across Alberta as we end the week
Even as summer begins to wind down across Canada, the threat for tornadoes can persist into September and beyond for parts of the country
By the time the weakened Hurricane Hilary hits SoCal, it will likely cover the entire region, from the Ocean in Los Angeles County to the Colorado River, forecasters say.
Rain will continue falling across parts of Eastern Canada that certainly don’t need any more precipitation this summer
Swiss and Albanian archaeologists’ discovered beneath Lake Ohrid the oldest lakeside village known to date in Europe.
Two 24-day-old mountain lion cubs were recorded making noises by the Santa Monica Mountains National Park Service in California. See the pair purr and roar for the camera!
A newly constructed wildlife passage in Minnesota is already "busy" with critters, according to a local parks department.
ORBETELLO, Italy (AP) — Italians are fighting an invasion of predatory blue crabs with an attitude borne of centuries of culinary making do: If you can’t beat them, eat them. Fishermen, lobbying groups and environmentalists have sounded the alarm about the risks from a summer surge in the population of the fast-reproducing invasive species. The crabs are devouring stocks of eels, clams and mussels and wreaking havoc on fishing nets. But since the crabs are here to stay, farm lobby group Coldiret
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. Forecasters warned the storm could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes across the region. Hilary grew rapidly in strength early Friday before losing some steam, with its maximum sustained win
British Columbia Premier David Eby declared province-wide state of emergency in response to unprecedented wildfires on Friday night. “Tonight as a result of this rapid deterioration, we are declaring a provincial state of emergency to ensure that we have rapid access to any tools that we may need to respond to this situation,” British Columbia Premier David Eby said.
STORY: Search and rescue teams with dogs and heavy equipment sifted through the charred remains of Lahaina over the weekend, as the search for victims continued in the aftermath of wildfires that devastated Maui.Task force leader Todd Magliocca said teams were searching every address for human remains."Big search area. Devastating fire. Have not seen anything like this in my entire 30 years in the fire service and I've been to some pretty significant incidents. The intensity, the population density, all those things combined have got us where we are today."Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Friday that the death toll was still expected to rise."There are now 470 search and rescue workers and 40 search dogs combing through the hundreds of burnt buildings and they have already completed searching more than 60 percent of the disaster area. The number of lives we've lost has climbed to over 100 and we expect it to increase each day as we continue our search."Green said the fast-moving Maui brush fire, fueled by wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour, destroyed more than 2,200 buildings and damaged roughly 500 more at an estimated cost of nearly $6 billion.Meanwhile, the resort town's iconic banyan tree has been undergoing life-saving treatments since the fire.Arborist Steven Nimz is leading the effort."We checked underneath the bark of all the lower trunk of the tree, and we found that there's still live tissue. We didn't see any major charring or scarring of the tree. It's kind of going into a holding stage, so that's what I feel the tree is doing right now. And what we're doing, it's just like someone in a coma - they give them an intravenous shot. Same way with the tree. We're giving it the intravenous shot with the aeration and the treatments that we're doing right now."Nimz said that while the historic tree is important to the community, he emphasized that there are bigger priorities in Maui's recovery efforts."It's a tree. We've got so many people who have lost their lives, lost their families, lost their livelihoods, and lost everything else here, that I'm just saying that's where the focus should be. And we take care of that. There's greater disasters out there than this tree."
British Columbia has declared a state of emergency as a massive wildfires tears through the western Canadian providence. (@610Mike / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
BOSTON — A rare Rhode Island tornado lifted a car off a highway Friday as severe weather swept already storm-weary New England, damaging homes, flooding roads and toppling trees. Tornadoes were reported in several spots in Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. The National Weather Service said there were at least four tornadoes in the two states, and it was investigating a potential fifth in eastern Connecticut. No injuries were reported. Firefighters rushed to help the startled motorist on I