Tropical Storm Henri Floods Residential Streets in Helmetta, New Jersey

Heavy flooding hit Helmetta, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 22, as Tropical Storm Henri brought a band of heavy rain to New England and surrounding areas.

This footage filmed by Germain Coreas shows downed trees as deep floodwaters encroach upon homes and submerged vehicles along Railroad Avenue in Helmetta.

The flash flood warning across parts of northern New Jersey remained in effect until 11:45 pm on Sunday when Henri was expected to move out of the region, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Germain Coreas via Storyful