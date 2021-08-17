Tropical Storm Fred Brings Flash Flooding to Florida Panhandle

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall in the Florida panhandle on August 16, bringing heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds.

This video taken by Instagram user @srmize, who said she took it in Mexico City, shows the flooding.

The National Weather Service reported the tropical storm was moving inland over the Tallahassee region on August 16 and warned of possible flash flooding throughout the evening and overnight hours. Credit: @srmize via Storyful

