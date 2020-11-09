Tropical Storm Eta Knocks Out Power in South Florida

Tropical Storm Eta brought strong wind and heavy rain to the Miami area early Monday, November 9, knocking out power to several thousand South Florida residents.

The National Hurricane Center said life-threatening flash flooding was possible in areas of southeast Florida with hurricane conditions expected Sunday night and early Monday.

Local media reported that many South Florida residents experienced power outages on Monday. Florida Power and Light said 9,070 customers were without power in Miami-Dade County, as well as 8,730 customers in Broward.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools were closed Monday, as were courts and county clerks offices, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

This footage was taken by Deh Moore, who said it was filmed in Aventura at around 12.40am on Monday. Credit: Deh Moore via Storyful