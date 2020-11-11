Tropical Storm Eta Brings Strong Storm Surge to Florida's West Coast

Tropical Storm Eta was forecast to hit the west coast of Florida near Tampa late on Wednesday, November 11.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a storm surge warning for counties on the west coast of Florida.

Reports warned of a “life-threatening storm surge” and tropical-storm-force winds by late Wednesday. Eta was reportedly packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph as of 3 pm. Storm surges of up to five feet were expected in some coastal areas.

This footage shows a storm surge affecting Pine Island, in the Fort Myers area, on Wednesday afternoon.

The storm was expected to hit on Wednesday night and move across central Florida through Thursday.

Eta caused flooding in Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Monday before moving out over warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Credit: Chelsea Castoria via Storyful