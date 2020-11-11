Tropical Storm Eta Batters Fort Myers Beach, Florida
Tropical Storm Eta ripped through Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on November 11, with the National Weather Service issuing warnings for tornadoes, storm surges, flooding, and high winds.
Footage taken by @gwnikolis at the Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina shows lashing rain and roaring winds.
Though Eta temporarily restrengthened into a hurricane on November 11, the National Hurricane Center said that as of 12.58 pm, the storm had downgraded into a tropical storm with “heavy rains and gusty winds occurring across West-Central Florida.” Credit: @gwnikolis via Storyful