Tropical storm Elsa touches land in Cuba

The Canadian Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul walked up the stairs and took a seat in front of the NBA Finals logo, a climb that took him 16 years to complete. The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are used to enduring long waits. They came into the NBA together in 1968 and between them have managed to win one championship. They’ve combined for only one trip to the finals since the mid-1970s. Now here they both are, a couple of unfamiliar contestants to finish off a most unusual season. “Walking into here, seeing Mr