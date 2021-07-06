Tropical Storm Elsa Makes Landfall in Cuba, Forcing Evacuations

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall on Cuba’s south coast on the afternoon of June 5, forcing evacuations in the country’s Cienfuegos province.

More than 23,000 residents of Cienfuegos were evacuated to protection centers, as well as houses of relatives and friends, according to local news reports.

The National Hurricane Center reported the storm’s landfall brought “flooding rains,” and later forecasted significant flooding and mudslides across Cuba.

Footage captured by David Hernández, who said he took it in Cienfuegos, shows strong winds and rain. Credit: David Hernández via Storyful