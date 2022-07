Strong winds blew off the coast of North Carolina on Saturday, July 2, amid a tropical storm warning.

This footage was captured by Ethan Clark who said it was taken on Bald Head Island on Saturday morning.

The storm disrupted area 4th of July events, including at the NC 4th of July Festival in nearby Southport which was cancelled on Saturday due to the storm, according to event organizers. Credit: Ethan Clark via Storyful