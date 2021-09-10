Tropical Depression Mindy Floods Streets of Charleston, South Carolina

Flooding was reported in Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday, September 9, as tropical depression Mindy swept a cold front across the state’s coast.

This footage filmed by Evan R Leavell shows vehicles driving through the flooded streets in Charleston. “Just your typical early morning flash flood in Charleston,” he wrote in a caption.

A line of showers was expected to travel east towards the coast, bringing brief downpours and strong winds on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Evan R Leavell via Storyful