Tropical Depression Forms Off West Florida Coast

A storm system over the Gulf of Mexico has developed into a tropical depression, the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) and National Hurricane Center said on Thursday, June 1.

Satellite footage shows Tropical Depression Two spinning over the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday.

Tropical Depression Two was expected to become the first named storm of the season on Friday, local news reported. If named, it will be called Storm Arlene.

The storm is not currently a “major concern” for Central Florida, according to local news. Credit: CIRA via Storyful