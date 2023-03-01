Tropical Cyclone Judy Lashes Vanuatu

Tropical Cyclone Judy lashed the island nation of Vanuatu on Wednesday, March 1, amid weather warnings of “hurricane-force winds”.

The Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department warned of heavy rain, flash flooding and rough seas as the Category 4 storm moved south-southeast on Wednesday evening.

This footage from Lilon Bongmatur at the Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation shows strong winds and lashing rain in Port Vila.

Maximum wind speeds reached 165 km/h (102 mph), the Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department said. Credit: Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation via Storyful