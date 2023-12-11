Tropical Cyclone Jasper Expected to Strengthen Again as Queensland Braces for Landfall

Tropical Cyclone Jasper will likely “re-intensify” as it churns closer to the Australian coast, and is expected to cross northern Queensland as a Category 2 system on Wednesday, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday, December 12.

The bureau said the storm could bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds, but “will weaken as it moves inland during Thursday towards the Gulf of Carpentaria.”

A tropical cyclone warning was in effect for part of the coastal northern Queensland on Tuesday.

Satellite imagery posted to X by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the cyclone spinning over the Coral Sea between Friday and Monday. Credit: CSU/CIRA & JMA/JAXA via Storyful

