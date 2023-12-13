Tropical Cyclone Jasper Brings Strong Winds and Surf to Port Douglas

Tropical Cyclone Jasper produced damaging wind gusts across parts of Far North Queensland, as it barrelled towards the coast on Wednesday, December 13.

The Bureau of Meteorology, (BOM) Queensland warned the cyclone could produce destructive winds in the afternoon.

BOM forecast it would cross the coast late in the afternoon or evening as a category two system between Hopevale and Cairns.

Videos posted to Instagram by Fin Carroll shows strong winds whipping up the surf in Port Douglas, Queensland. Credit: Fin Carroll via Storyful