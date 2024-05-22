Triston McKenzie's five strikeouts
Triston McKenzie strikes out five batters over five-plus innings in his start against the Mets
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
Vincent Goodwill connects with Yahoo NBA writer Tom Haberstroh to recap a wild Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics. The two dissect why the Celtics should be concerned despite pulling out the win and discuss if winning an NBA title is now just about being the healthiest team in the end.
If teams like St. Louis and Toronto decide to pull the plug on this season, some big names could become available on the trade market this summer.
Oneil Cruz is the first player in the Statcast era to have multiple 120 mph hits in a single game.
"I'm nowhere near my ceiling," Fields said. Wilson told reporters: "I don't blink."
Charles McDonald is joined by Steven Ruiz of The Ringer to break down which teams had the best and worst offseasons in the NFL
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.
The Vikings have stated that they believe Jefferson is the best receiver in football. Will they reach a deal that compensates him as such?
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, and Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Simone Biles won the U.S. Classic by nearly two full points Saturday night in what was her best outing since the Tokyo Olympics.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
Even after early morning arrest, Scottie Scheffler has himself near the top of the leaderboard after two rounds of the 106th PGA Championship.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
John Daly carded an 11-over 82 on Thursday to kick off the PGA Championship.
Free agency is more than 5 months away, but today's performances will shape this winter's contracts.
J.D. Martinez's homer in the bottom of the 9th inning ended the Braves' no-hit bid.
Soto is off to a hot start in his first season with the Yankees.
Xander Schauffele, still looking for his first major victory, took the early lead at the PGA Championship.
It has been a frustrating start for the Angels, and Washington was in no mood for mistakes.